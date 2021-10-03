We Are in no Way Connected: Cordelia Cruises Issues Statement on NCB Raid

Following the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) raid on a party onboard Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President of Waterways Leisure Private Limited, issued a statement saying the company isn't connected to the incident in any way. NCB officials have stated that drugs were consumed at the party. Among those arrested by the agency is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

"I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future," read the statement which was shared by the company's handle on social media.