'Rooh Baba Returns': Kartik Aaryan Announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' With A Teaser

The teaser showcased a haunted haveli and inside one of the locked rooms we saw Kartik's characters sitting on a rocking chair. At the very premise, we hear his character saying that all locked doors are going to have to open one day and in a close-up shot we then see a presumable possessed Rooh Baba saying that not only can he speak to ghosts but he can also get possessed by them.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The previous film from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe was one of the few successful films from Bollywood last year.