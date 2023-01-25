Watch Fans Celebrate Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser Release
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan fans have taken to social media to rejoice at his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser. His film’s teaser was released with Pathaan on Wednesday, 25 January and the actor’s fans couldn't keep calm as Bollywood’s Bhai appeared on the silver screens.
The teaser of the film was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which created a celebratory spirit among the audience all around.
One fan wrote, "Biggest Megastar of indian Cinema #SalmanKhan is back with a Bang."
Another also rejoiced at the release of the teaser as well.
One fan wrote, "The teaser has mass - classs & blockbuster written all over it , Get ready for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan This EID The most loved star of this nation #SalmanKhan is all set to take the nation by storm."
The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)