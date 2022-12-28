Searching for Salman Khan: Will Bhai's Brand of Films Keep Working?

After a lukewarm stint in the 2000s, Salman Khan seemed unstoppable in Bollywood. While he was a successful actor in the 1990s, his fame grew exponentially after the 2000s. He became synonymous with success.

'Bhai hai toh film chalegi' (If there's Salman, the film will work) seemed to be an unspoken rule in Bollywood. But as content started to become more important with the rise of OTT, the Salman Khan brand perhaps wasn't enough.

With the success of films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and shows like Panchayat, one wonders whether Bhai will be able to bring audiences to the theatre.

Watch the video for more.

Video Producer: Pratikshya Mishra

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan