Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vikram Vedha Trailer: Saif & Hrithik Have A Face-Off In Action-Thriller

Vikram Vedha Trailer: Saif & Hrithik Have A Face-Off In Action-Thriller

The film is all set to be out on 30th September.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in and as 'Vikram Vedha'. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in and as 'Vikram Vedha'.&nbsp;</p></div>

The trailer for Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha dropped earlier today. The duo are ready for combat while they are positioned on opposite sides of the law. Hrithik plays a gangster while Saif Ali Khan is more than ready to play a cop who will put him in his place. The film is a remake of a hit Tamil film. The theatrical release is on 30 September.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer seems to give us a glimpse into the equation between the two leads. Hrithik has a devil-may-care attitude while Saif is on a crusade to be the 'good guy'. However, as the film's trailer may suggest all is not as clear-cut as one would like it to be. The two leads are neither good nor bad and the trailer has managed to keep the audience at the edge of their seats in the hope of seeing what more is to come.

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It stars Radhika Apte and Vaani Kapoor in important roles.

Also ReadHrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Wield Guns In New 'Vikram Vedha' Poster

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT