Vikram Vedha Trailer: Saif & Hrithik Have A Face-Off In Action-Thriller

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in and as 'Vikram Vedha'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha dropped earlier today. The duo are ready for combat while they are positioned on opposite sides of the law. Hrithik plays a gangster while Saif Ali Khan is more than ready to play a cop who will put him in his place. The film is a remake of a hit Tamil film. The theatrical release is on 30 September.
The trailer seems to give us a glimpse into the equation between the two leads. Hrithik has a devil-may-care attitude while Saif is on a crusade to be the 'good guy'. However, as the film's trailer may suggest all is not as clear-cut as one would like it to be. The two leads are neither good nor bad and the trailer has managed to keep the audience at the edge of their seats in the hope of seeing what more is to come.
Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It stars Radhika Apte and Vaani Kapoor in important roles.