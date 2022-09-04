Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Wield Guns In New 'Vikram Vedha' Poster

Vikram Vedha
(Photo:Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a new poster of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as his nemesis. The film which is a remake of a hit Tamil film features Hrithik as a gangster and Saif playing the role of a police officer. The trailer of the films all set to be out on 8 September, while the theatrical release is 30 September.
Hrithik took to Instagram and shared the new poster of the film as well as the release date. He captioned the post by stating, “Is baar sirf maza hi nahi, tajjub bhi hoga (this time you will not only have fun but also be amazed) #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022. #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."
In the poster, they are both seen wielding a gun and the film seems to be action-packed. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It stars Radhika Apte and Vaani Kapoor in important roles.
