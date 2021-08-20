Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Start Shooting For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have started shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, on Friday. Alia, Ranveer and the film's director Karan Johar shared glimpses of the first day of shoot on social media.
In the video, Alia and Ranveer can be seen getting ready for their respective roles while Karan Johar guides them. Along with the cast and crew, we also see fashion designer Manish Malhotra on the set.
Alia shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Too many feels to fit in a caption". Ranveer Singh wrote: "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky and Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!"
Karan's note read, "The day is finally here and I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your Pyaar and aashirvaad! It's time to roll! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film was announced on Ranveer's birthday in July.
