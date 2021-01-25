Photos: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Private Wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped outside the venue of their wedding to pose for a bunch of photographers on Sunday night. The actor tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in a very private function in Alibaug on 24 January. According to reports not more than 50 guests attended the wedding including close family and friends. Some of the guests from the film industry included filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.

While Varun chose to wear an ivory and gold sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra, Natasha sported a matching embroidered gold bridal lehenga. There was a strict no-photos policy at the wedding with all the guests had to comply with. See pictures of the newly wed Varun and Natasha as they stepped out to pose for the media: