Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Join the Horror Universe With Bhediya  

Varun Dhawan posted a teaser of his upcoming film titled 'Bhediya' in an Instagram post. He greeted Stree ji and Roohi ji in the caption, "#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji and #roohi ji ko In Theatres 14 TH April 2022." Varun implied that he is all set to enter the horror universe with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
The teaser shared by Varun shows a man standing on the edge of a cliff with the full moon beaming in the background. The man then turns into a wolf, justifying the film's name.
Co-star Kriti Sanon also shared the teaser on her Instagram account, "#Stree aur #Roohi ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam! In cinemas 14th April 2022."
Both the stars also tagged the cast of the two films they referenced in the caption. Both Stree and Roohi are produced by Maddock Films founded by Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya is the latest installment of Vijan's universe.
The film is also directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee famous for his chilling role as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok.
Vijan's 'Roohi' will hit theatres on 11 March. The film is a horror-comedy about a spirit that abducts brides on their wedding night. It stars Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
