Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff Team Up for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath'

Ganapath will be Kriti and Tiger's second collaboration after Heropanti.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:
Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff Team Up for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath' | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have teamed up again for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. On Wednesday, 10 February, the makers of the film gave us a glimpse of Kriti's character and shared the news on social media.

Also ReadPics: Janhvi, Kartik, Kriti Party at Manish Malhotra's House

After their debut Heropanti, Ganapath will mark Kriti and Tiger's second collaboration. Speaking about the movie Kriti Sanon said in a statement, “I am thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I have been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I am super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky is a very passionate producer and I am glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character.”

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT