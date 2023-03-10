Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 2: Ranbir-Shraddha Film Mints 10 Crore

A still from the teaser of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has opened to a decent start at the box office with Rs 15 crore. The film has opened well for a rom-com. However, on the second day, the film saw a dip in its collections and minted only Rs 10 crore. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.
Trade analyst Taran Adrash took to Twitter to talk about the reason behind the dip and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr. Total: ₹ 26.07 cr. #India biz. #TJMM"
The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Moreover, Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also make a special appearance in the film.
The film was released on 8 March, which was a partial holiday.
