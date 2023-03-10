Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 2: Ranbir-Shraddha Film Mints 10 Crore

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 2: Ranbir-Shraddha Film Mints 10 Crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaarstarring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has opened to a decent start at the box office with Rs 15 crore. The film has opened well for a rom-com. However, on the second day, the film saw a dip in its collections and minted only Rs 10 crore. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Trade analyst Taran Adrash took to Twitter to talk about the reason behind the dip and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr. Total: ₹ 26.07 cr. #India biz. #TJMM"

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Moreover, Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also make a special appearance in the film.

The film was released on 8 March, which was a partial holiday.

