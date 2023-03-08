‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Try Their Best

Shraddha Kapoor as Tinni, is refreshing to watch. While her character remains one-dimensional under the garb of seemingly having layers, the actor is endearing and immensely watchable for the most part. In some instances the actor does lose her grip on the source material but the absurdity of the scenes are perhaps more to blame there.

The story is simple: Mickey and Tinni meet during a bachelorette. Eventually, they fall in love and decide to get married but one of them gets cold feet.