'Tiger 3' Trailer: Salman Khan's Tough Choice Between Country & Family

In the trailer of Tiger 3, Salman's family, comprising his wife (played by Katrina Kaif) and son, seems to be in danger. In the first half of the trailer, Tiger and Zoya are seen spending time with their child. However, Salman is soon forced into a situation where he has to choose between his country and family. Their son is also seen under threat.

The trailer kicks off with the voiceover of Revathy, who seems to be playing the new RAW chief. Veteran actor Girish Karnad, who played the chief in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, passed away in 2019. Later in the trailer, Kumud Mishra, who played one of Tiger's associates on their mission in Tiger Zinda Hai, is summoned by Tiger for a “personal favour” as he teams up with him and Zoya. Towards the end, Emraan Hashmi's character is also revealed. We hear him say that his family was killed by Tiger, and he is seen holding the spy hostage in Pakistan.

Tiger 3 is slated to release in theatres on 12 November.