ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salman, Katrina Unveil New 'Tiger 3' Poster; Film to Follow War & Pathaan Events

Salman, Katrina Unveil New 'Tiger 3' Poster; Film to Follow War & Pathaan Events

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is all set to release on this date.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Salman, Katrina Unveil New 'Tiger 3' Poster; Film to Follow War & Pathaan Events
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Salman Khan is all set to return as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role as Zoya. The new poster of the film was unveiled on Saturday, 2 September, days before the release of its teaser that will be added to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which hits theatres on 7 September.

Salman and Katrina took to social media to share the poster and also announced that Tiger 3 will release on Diwali this year.

Also Read

SRK's 'Jawan' Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets, Beats Kisi Ka Bhai's Advance Booking

SRK's 'Jawan' Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets, Beats Kisi Ka Bhai's Advance Booking
ADVERTISEMENT

The poster even revealed that Tiger 3 will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. haring the posters in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Salman wrote on Instagram, “Aa raha hoon (I am coming)! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Katrina shared the posters with the caption: “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma @yrf.”

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan fame and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. 

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Salman Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   Katrina Kaif 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×