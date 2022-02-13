SWA Awards 2021 to Be Held on 27 Feb, Swanand Kirkire and Tisca Chopra to Host

For SWA Awards 2022, 92 entries came in for feature films, 101 entries for lyrics, 96 for television, and 46 for web shows. Some of the categories are ‘Best Story’ for TV Drama, ‘Best Original Drama’ on OTT, ‘Best Lyrics’ in films, and ‘Best Debut Writer’ in films. This year’s theme is a tribute to folk artistes and storytellers ‘from Kashmir to Kanyakumari’.

Talking about the 2022 edition of the SWA Awards, Robin Bhatt, the president of SWA said in a statement, “It gives an equal opportunity to an aspiring 20-year-old and an experienced 60-year-old to compete with each other and the only parameter to judge them is their writing ability and skill.”