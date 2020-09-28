SWA Awards 2020: 'Article 15', 'Soni', 'Taarak Mehta' Honoured


The SWA Awards 2020 was organised by Screenwriters' Association.
Article 15, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma win at SWA Awards 2020. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The first SWA Awards 2020, organized by the Screenwriters' Association, was held on Sunday, 27 September. Hosted by actors Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, the event focused on the writers of feature films, TV shows and web series.

Below is a list of winners:

TV Comedy

Best Story: Nitin Keswani for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Dialogues: Bhavna Vyas for Baavle Utaavle

Best Screenplay: Aatish Kapadia for Bhakharwadi

TV Drama

Best Story: No Award

Best Dialogues: Preeti Mamgain for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Best Screenplay: Kartick Sitaraman for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Web Series

Best Original Drama: Richie Mehta & Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh for Delhi Crime

Best Original Comedy: Devika Bhagat & Ishita Moitra for Four More Shots Please!

Best Adaptation: Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani and Varun Grover for Sacred Games - Season2

Lyrics

TV/Web- Best Lyrics: Zama Habib for 'Ek Chup Tum, Ek Chup Main' from the show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Feature Films - Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for 'Teri Mitti' from the film Kesari


Feature Films

Best Gender-sensitive Script: Ivan Ayr & Kislay for Soni

Best Debut Writer: Ivan Ayr & Kislay for Soni

Best Dialogues: Vijay Maurya for Gully Boy

Best Story: Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Screenplay: Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Also read: 'Article 15' Writer Gaurav Solanki on Making It in Bollywood

