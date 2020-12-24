'Thappad' To 'Laxmii': The Best and Worst Bollywood Films of 2020

There is an element of imaginative fantasy that makes Ludo, a uniquely colour-coded anthology, a pleasing, breezy watch. Just like a game of Ludo this one has four separate tracks and the characters cross paths due to a twist of fates brought about by Sattu Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi. He is the one who holds the dice of the others' destinies. Like previous Anurag Basu films, the silence as well as music are redolent with meaning. From the beautiful use of the 'Kismat ki Hawa' from Albela to tracks composed by Pritam, the music matches the tapestry of the stories so well that the film is invigorated and energised by them.