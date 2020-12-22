Irrfan Khan To SSR: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2020

2020 has been a difficult year for most of us, with the raging coronavirus pandemic. This year, we also bid adieu to a number of talented artistes. What we cling to are the fond memories and rich legacies that each of them have left behind.
From veterans such as Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Pandit Jasraj and Soumitra Chatterjee to younger souls like Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Nishikant Kamat and Wajid Khan, the list goes on. Here's a tribute to all these personalities who have entertained us, with whom we have laughed and cried and who left behind a body of work that we will always cherish.
IRRFAN KHAN, Actor (1967- 2020)
RISHI KAPOOR, Actor (1952-2020)
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT, Actor (1986-2020)
SAROJ KHAN, Choreographer (1948-2020)
SP BALASUBRAHMANYAM, Singer (1946-2020)
PANDIT JASRAJ, Indian Classical Vocalist (1930-2020)
SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE, Actor (1935-2020)
JAGDEEP, Actor (1939-2020)
WAJID KHAN, Music Composer (1977-2020)
NISHIKANT KAMAT, Filmmaker/Actor (1970-2020)
WENDELL RODRICKS, Fashion Designer (1960-2020)
BASU CHATTERJEE, Filmmaker (1927-2020)
ASIF BASRA, Actor (1967-2020)
ASHALATA WABGAONKAR, Actor (1941-2020)
FARAAZ KHAN, Actor (1974-2020)
BHANU ATHAIYA, Costume Designer (1929-2020)
ANIL DEVGAN, Filmmaker (1975-2020)
ASHIESH ROY, Actor (1965-2020)
DIVYA BHATNAGAR, Actor (1986-2020)
SAMEER SHARMA, Actor (1976-2020)
MOHIT BAGHEL, Actor (1993-2020)
ARYA BANERJEE, Actor (1986-2020)
RAVI PATWARDHAN, Actor (1937-2020)
JAGESH MUKATI, Actor (1973-2020)
CHIRANJEEVI SARJA, Actor (1980-2020)
JAYA PRAKASH REDDY, Actor (1945-2020)
NIMMI, Actor (1933-2020)
KUMKUM, Actor (1934-2020)
PREKSHA MEHTA, Actor (1994-2020)
SEJAL SHARMA, Actor (1992-2020)
SRAVANI KONDAPALLI, Actor (1994-2020)
ANUPAMA PATHAK, Actor (1980-2020)
SEAN CONNERY, Actor (1930-2020)
CHADWICK BOSEMAN, Actor (1976-2020)
NAYA RIVERA, Actor (1987-2020)
KELLY PRESTON, Actor (1962-2020)
