Irrfan Khan To SSR: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2020

2020 has been a difficult year for most of us, with the raging coronavirus pandemic. This year, we also bid adieu to a number of talented artistes. What we cling to are the fond memories and rich legacies that each of them have left behind.

From veterans such as Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Pandit Jasraj and Soumitra Chatterjee to younger souls like Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Nishikant Kamat and Wajid Khan, the list goes on. Here's a tribute to all these personalities who have entertained us, with whom we have laughed and cried and who left behind a body of work that we will always cherish.