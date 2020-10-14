'Thappad', 'Kedarnath' Among Films to Re-Release This Week

Theatres are set to reopen from 15 October.

After over seven months of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, cinema halls in most parts of the country are gearing to open from 15 October. While new releases haven't been announced yet, a number of movies are going to re-release. The six big Bollywood films that will hit the theatres this Friday (16 October) are late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Malang (starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor) and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the news on Twitter trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced..." Thappad director Anubhav Sinha and actor Taapsee Pannu shared the excitement of their movie re-releasing in theatres.

Meanwhile, some other big films such as Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Khuda Haafiz, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Gulabo Sitabo, which are currently streaming across different OTT platforms, will not be releasing in theatres. "Important development... There was talk that films premiered on OTT platforms might release in cinemas... But leading multiplex chains (PVR, Inox, Carnival, Cinepolis ) decide not to screen these films," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The central government has shared a list of guidelines to be followed by theatre owners and viewers to ensure a safe screening.