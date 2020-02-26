Review: ‘Thappad’ Leaves a Lasting Impact Without Sermonising

Pavail Gulati too is astonishingly good despite his difficult role. He is a man clearly in the wrong but not a completely black character and so the vulnerability that he portrays makes him more relatable. The ensemble cast with Maya Sarao, Ratna Pathak Shah, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Tanvi Aazmi, Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul and Ram Kapoor are excellent without exception.

Thappad doesn’t lecture; there is no unnecessary palaver so we acquiesce to see credit and sense in Amrita’s case. It simply lays threadbare the truth of everyday sexism that most of us are complicit in promoting.

Thappad also sheds light on other more important questions: What does it really take to keep a family together? Just a silent acceptance of all that is unfair? And is it the responsibility of just the woman to do so? Even as the end credits roll, there are various versions of the incident that one is likely to dwell on. What if the husband had immediately apologised? What if he was a habitual offender? Thappad will stay with you long after it’s over and that is a testament to its compelling storytelling.

A tale of a quiet resolve masterfully woven around the sexism rampant in Indian homes, Thappad is a must-watch.