'Thank You For Coming': Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila Star in Rhea Kapoor's Next

The official poster of Thank You For Coming.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor announced their upcoming coming-of-age drama Thank You For Coming on 10 August. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles.
The makers also shared that the film is an Official Selection at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 and will have its world premiere on 15 September 2023.
Sharing the announcement with her fans, Rhea wrote on Instagram, "Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."
Sharing the second poster of the film, Rhea wrote, "Let the kalesh begin! See you in Toronto(!!!!!!!!!)"
Talking about the project, Rhea shared in a press statement, "It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out and out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter! It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn't have asked for a better kick-start. I've had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we can not wait for the world to see what we have made."
While producer Ektaa Kapoor added, "I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners."
In addition to the leads, the film also stars Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles. While Anil Kapoor has a cameo in the film.
Thank You For Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.
The film will hit the big screens on 6 October.
