ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Attend Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Rhea Kapoor turned a year older on 5 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Rhea Kapoor turned 35 on March 5 in the company of her close friends and family. Among the attendees at Rhea's birthday was Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora. She celebrated her birthday on Saturday at midnight.
Here, take a look:
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sonam Kapoor Malaika Arora Rhea Kapoor
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×