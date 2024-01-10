'Teri Baaton Mein...': Shahid & Kriti Star In an 'Impossible Love Story'

The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the film's new motion poster on Wednesday, 10 January. The film is a romantic family comedy that brings an 'impossible love story' between the leads.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Kriti.