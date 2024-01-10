'Teri Baaton Mein...': Shahid & Kriti Star In an 'Impossible Love Story'

The new poster of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the film's new motion poster on Wednesday, 10 January. The film is a romantic family comedy that brings an 'impossible love story' between the leads.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Kriti.
Sharing the poster with their fans on social media, Kriti wrote, "This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story!"
Have a look:
Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Maddock Film's production by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman.
The film also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. It will hit the big screens on 9 February.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. Kriti, on the other hand, was seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.
