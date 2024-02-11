'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' BO: Shahid, Kriti Film Sees a Jump On Day 2

On its opening day it had raked in Rs 6.7 crore, bringing its total two-day collection to Rs 16.2 crore nett in India.

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya follows the story of a man who falls in love with and marries a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).

The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote in their review of the film, "The film that could’ve been an astute, humorous satire by just the simple act of giving all its characters as much agency as the hero ends up becoming a rom-com that leaves you feeling a little unsettled. This isn’t the end of Sifra and Aryan’s story though so if you’re an optimist, hold on to that hope I guess. Ummeed pe duniya kaayam hai, as they say."