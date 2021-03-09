Taapsee, Tahir Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to Hit Screens on This Date

The film is directed by Aakash Bhatia.
IANS
Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in Looop Lapeta.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been slated to hit screens on 22 October.

Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to "brace" themselves for the comic thriller.

"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee.

Tahir wrote: "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!"

Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets from the film.

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run.

