Taapsee Pannu Reveals First Look of 'Looop Lapeta'

Looop Lapeta is being directed by Aakash Bhatia and also stars Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is an official Bollywood remake of 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run, about a woman who must collect 100,000 Deutschmarks within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend. The film explores themes such as free will, determinism, and the butterfly effect.

Taapsee recently finished shooting for Akarsh Khurrana's sports film Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete. She is also currently working on Shabaash Mithu, a film based on former Indian women's cricket team. She recently shared a snapshot of her training session with her coach as she prepped for the Rahul Dholakia directorial.