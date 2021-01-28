Taapsee Pannu Begins Cricket Training for 'Shabaash Mithu'

Speaking about her role in the Rahul Dholakia directorial, Taapsee had earlier said in a statement, "It is going to be difficult, I know. I watch cricket a lot but I never played the game. So, it is going to be challenging for me. Mithali (Raj) has already told me that 'I'd like to see how you play the cover drive!' So, I dream of cover drives now."

Taapsee Pannu has several films in the pipeline, including Rashmi Rocket and Aakash Bhatia's Loop Lapeta. In a recent behind-the-scenes video from Rashmi Rocket, she explained that she had a packed schedule because unlike her male counterparts, she didn't have the luxury of taking extended time off to train for a role. "As a female actor, I didn't have the liberty to sit at home for a year while I built my muscle and got my body ready for the film (Rashmi Rocket). I had to do other films simultaneously," she said.