Archie & The Crew Go 'Desi' as Zoya Akhtar Announces Musical For Netflix

The Archies comics fans have much to celebrate. On Thursday, Zoya Akhtar announced that she will be directing a coming-of-age musical drama based on the characters from the popular comics. The film will be set in 1960s India and will premiere on Netflix.

Zoya took to Instagram to share the news. "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix!", she wrote alongside some comic strips. The strips feature Archie and his group, including Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper, talking about the musical.