'Sooryavanshi' Day 1 Box Office: Rohit Shetty's Cop Drama Touches 26 Crore

Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop-drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been awaiting theatrical release since March 2020. The film finally released globally on 1300 screens in 66 countries. It is the first major Hindi release to arrive in cinema halls after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of theatres in the State.

The Rohit Shetty film clashed with Hollywood film, Eternals, and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe releasing a day prior. However, it managed to open on Friday to positive reviews from the audience.

According to a report by Box Office India, the early territory numbers of Sooryavanshi are coming in very similar to Golmaal Again but it's likely that Mumbai will lag due to Maharashtra being at 50% occupancy.

"The collections of 'Eternals' are also solid and could finish near the 8 crore nett, making it the best result for Hollywood post the pandemic. Together, both films will be looking at a 33-35 crore nett total for the big Diwali holiday, which is similar to what 'Housefull 4' did in 2019 on this very day," the report said.