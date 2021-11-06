'Sooryavanshi' Day 1 Box Office: Rohit Shetty's Cop Drama Touches 26 Crore

Sooryavanshi Day 1 Box Office Collection.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop-drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been awaiting theatrical release since March 2020. The film finally released globally on 1300 screens in 66 countries. It is the first major Hindi release to arrive in cinema halls after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of theatres in the State.
Sooryavanshi opened in theatres with estimated collections of ₹26 crores on Friday.
The Rohit Shetty film clashed with Hollywood film, Eternals, and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe releasing a day prior. However, it managed to open on Friday to positive reviews from the audience.
According to a report by Box Office India, the early territory numbers of Sooryavanshi are coming in very similar to Golmaal Again but it's likely that Mumbai will lag due to Maharashtra being at 50% occupancy.
Several states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, resumed operations in cinema halls from July-August onwards. Some states like Tamil Nadu and Punjab recently allowed theatres to operate at full capacity as well. However, theatres in Maharashtra, a key market for the Hindi film industry, reopened from 22 October with a limited capacity of 50% occupancy.
