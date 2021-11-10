'Sooryavanshi' Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi helped cinema halls, which have been struggling to make business due to the COVID pandemic, bounce back. The film crossed Rs 100 crore in just five days despite theatres not operating at full capacity in some states.

On Tuesday, Sooryavanshi collected Rs11.22 crore at the box office in India, taking its total five-day collection to Rs 102.81 crore.