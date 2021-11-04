Here's Why Advance Bookings for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Haven't Started

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 November.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Top cinema chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis still haven’t started advance bookings for Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi, even though it is scheduled to release on Thursday. The reason for this is a disagreement between the producers and the exhibitors regarding the revenue share.
The Multiplex Association of India is reportedly offering a 52.5% share in the revenue which is standard but the producers are asking for a higher percentage of around 55% or higher for the opening week.
A source told Pinkvilla, “The national multiplex chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis – are clearly biased in their approach to Hindi films vis.a.vis the South. The three chains have offered 57.5% revenue sharing deal to Rajinikanth’s Diwali release, Annaatthe, whereas refusing to move over the regular terms of 52.5% for Sooryavanshi. It’s strange because Sooryavanshi is among the biggest Indian releases of the year.”
Vishek Chauhan, an exhibitor said, “"While they (multiplexes) have opened advances for (Hollywood venture releasing on November 5) Eternals but not for Sooryavanshi. National chains contribute 60-70 percent of revenue for any Hindi film. We are told that by today the advances could open," according to Moneycontrol.
Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez with Dharma Productions and Cape Good Films. Reliance is reportedly asking for revenue terms similar to Akshay Kumar’s previous release Bell Bottom. The team of Akshay’s upcoming flick reportedly expect a higher share because they decided to hold the release of the film for theatres instead of OTT.
According to Pinkvilla, the movie chains had decided that the Bell Bottom makers would have a revenue of 60% in the first week and 55% and 50% in the consecutive weeks.
Chauhan added that the major multiplex chains are reluctant to offer a higher share because if would set a precedent for upcoming films and also because they have other big releases lined up on the same dates. Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe released on Thursday and Sooryavanshi’s release clashes with Marvel Studios’ film Eternals.
