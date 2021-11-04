Rajinikanth Fans Welcome ‘Annaatthe’; Line Up Outside Theatres as Early as 4 AM

Rajinikanth fans celebrate the release on Annaatthe.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb/ Smitha TK)
Rajinikanth’s fans are known for their diehard commitment to the actor and the scenes outside movie theatres before the release of Annaatthe were testament to that. Several fans flocked outside cinema halls as early as 4 AM on Thursday to wait for the Thalaivar’s film’s ‘first day, first show’. They came with firecrackers and drums and celebrated Annaatthe’s release.
One fan, Nandakumar, said that he’s never missed a ‘first day, first show’ of Rajinikanth’s films. He added that Rajinikanth’s decision to quit politics didn’t affect how the fans feel about him because they’re his fans first and he will always be their Thalaivar (leader).
Fans across India celebrated the film’s release in their own way. Outside the Rohini theatre in Chennai, people showed up drums. Outside the PVR in Mumbai’s Sion, a fan conducted a havan for Rajinikanth. The Marina Mall theatre hosted a line of Rajinikanth’s cut-outs.
Annaatthe is directed by Siva and is produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, and Meena. Rajinikanth was recently hospitalised and underwent a carotid artery revascularisation. He was discharged and returned home on 31 October.