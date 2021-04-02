Following All Safety Protocols: Alia Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alia has multiple projects lined up. First, is Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi where Alia portrays the role of Gangubai, a madame in Kamathipura. The film is currently slated to release on 30 July. Last month, she also revealed her first look as Sita from S. S. Rajamouli's Telugu period action drama titled RRR. The movie also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and marks Alia's South debut. After the initial January release was delayed due to the pandemic, it is now scheduled to release on 13 October.

Alia and Ranbir will appear on screen together in the Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra along side Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie marks the first installment in a fantasy trilogy. Alia is also part of the ensemble cast of Karan Johar's Takht.