Singham Again: Tiger Shroff Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe In Style

Tiger Shroff is all set to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again. Deepika Padukone aka cop Shakti Shetty has also joined the film as the actor unveiled her first look. While Ajay Devgn is helming the film Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh welcomed Tiger Shroff onboard. Ajay Devgn wrote, "The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya." Akshay Kumar added, "Welcoming my brother from another mother, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya to the squad."