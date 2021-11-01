Shooting of Nushrratt Bharuccha Film Paused After Crew Tests COVID Positive

The filming schedule will now commence on 27 November, after the two-week quarantine for everyone present on the sets, and the film is scheduled to be completed by 12 December.

Earlier, the shooting was paused after Nushrratt sprained her leg while filming a Holi song in October. Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in key roles.

Written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh, the film is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.