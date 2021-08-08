Nushrratt on Why She Was Taken to a Hospital From Luv Ranjan's Film Set

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The shooting of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film has been stalled following its lead actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s health scare. As per a report by The Times of India, Nushrratt was not keeping well for a few days, but things escalated when she had to be rushed to the hospital from the film's set.
The actor told the publication, "I was staying in a hotel while shooting the film. I felt it was a good arrangement as it would save the time I would spend commuting to my house from the set. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and excused myself".
Nushrratt added, "I thought I would get better in a couple of days, but didn't. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. The team rushed me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55".
Apart from the Luv Ranjan film, Nushrratt is also working with Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar on Ram Setu.
