'Sholay' To 'Bloody Daddy': The Evolution of Action Films In Bollywood

Indian cinema has a long history of action films. Although it may not seem that way from the get-go, the action-packed blockbusters from the 70s will have you believe otherwise. After all, the majority of the films made prior were predominantly family dramas or romances tangentially focusing on action.

But there are nuances to this. In the 1960s, Dara Singh, a prominent wrestler gained popularity and began to work in low-budget Hindi films. These films were never dubbed as action films but were instead called ‘stunt’ cinema.