Sharmila Tagore Recalls Meeting Dilip Kumar for the First Time

"I remember when we were shooting for 'Dastaan', there was an indoor badminton court behind Chopra ji's house, where Yusuf sahab used to play. And even I played with him. Badly, of course. And he knew all about cricket. Then he played chess. I remember once we had gone to Khandala for Anupama's shooting, and he had the room next to us. Tiger was visiting me at that time. Tiger and he played chess. And Tiger came back so impressed. He said, "Oh God! He beat me thoroughly."

Sharmila Tagore, Actor