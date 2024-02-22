Shaitaan Trailer: R Madhavan Unleashes Chaos In Ajay Devgn's Horror Film

The much-awaited trailer for Ajay Devgn's upcoming film has been unveiled on 22 February.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The much-awaited trailer for Ajay Devgn's upcoming film has been unveiled on 22 February. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the two-minute-long trailer teases an exhilarating journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. Additionally, it showcases the dynamic pairing of two powerhouse performers, Jyotika and R Madhavan.
The chaos in "Shaitaan" ensues when R Madhavan intrudes into the home of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika, where they reside with their daughter. Despite initially claiming a brief visit, he refuses to leave after 15 minutes. As Ajay Devgn insists on his departure, their daughter unexpectedly sides with R Madhavan, revealing that he has hypnotized her. The extent of her trance is evident as she resorts to self-harm, slapping herself and even striking her own father. The looming question is whether they can rescue their daughter in the end.
Shaitaan is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.
It will be release in theatres on 8 March.
