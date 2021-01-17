Shahid Kapoor's Sports Film 'Jersey' Gets a Release Date

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey will release on Diwali (5 November) the makers have announced. The shooting of the sports film was put on hold in March last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed at the end of 2020.
Shahid marked the wrap of the Jersey shoot with a note on Instagram in which he thanked the crew for "coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing". "It’s a film wrap on #jersey.... 47 days of shoot during COVID. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference," he wrote.
Jersey is a Hindi remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri's 2019 Telugu sports drama of the same name. It tells the story of a talented cricketer who quits the sport after failing to make it to the Indian cricket team. He returns to the game in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Jersey also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and Batla House actor Mrunal Thakur.
