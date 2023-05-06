SRK's 'Pathaan' Becomes the First Hindi Film to Release in Bangladesh Post 1971

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
After creating history with its record-breaking numbers at both the domestic and global box office, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is all set to release in Bangladesh now.
The Siddharth Anand directorial will be the first Hindi film to release in the theatres of Bangladesh since the country's formation in 1971.
According to reports, Pathaan was earlier scheduled for a 24 February release; however, now it has been pushed to 12 May. The initial date of release was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at a press conference on 19 February.
Speaking about Pathaan's release in Bangladesh, Nelson D’Souza of YRF shared in a media statement, "Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!"
"Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory," he added.
Pathaan is the fourth installment in YRF's spy-universe, helmed by filmmaker Siddharth. The action-packed spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
Pathaan first hit the big screens on 15 January.
