Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Off To a Grand Start at US Advance Bookings: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan is creating history at the box office much like his previous film Pathaan. As per a news report, the early overseas advance bookings of the movie are better than Shah Rukh's recent blockbuster Pathaan in many territories.
In the US, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is off to a grand start and has sold roughly 4800 tickets worth $74200 from 289 locations, a report by Sacnilk.com stated, quoting figures shared by US-based movie distributor Venky Reviews.
Venky Reviews tweeted on Friday, “Jawan USA day 1 advance sales $74,158 - 289 Locations - 1334 shows - 4795 tickets sold. 21 days till shows start.”
Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller.
SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam. Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Panny and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
