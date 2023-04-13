In Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon & Others Dazzle at Jio Studios Event
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Jio studios hosted a lavish event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The production house announced several upcoming film and web shows. The event was attended by celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others.
Take a look at the pictures:
Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in his suit.
Abhishek Bachchan opts for a dark blue look.
Varun Dhawan looked handsome in black.
Kriti Sanon stunned in her two piece ensemble.
Aamir Khan was present with his family.
Shahid Kapoor turned heads for his red and black look.
Ranjkummar Rao opted for a green suit.
Manish Malhotra was also present.
Mithila Palkar stunned in her glitzy look.
Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala were also present.
Aparshakti Khurana looked dashing in blue.
Sanya Malhotra opted for black.
Shraddha Kapoor stuns in red.