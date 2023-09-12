'Jawan' Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Crosses Rs 300 Cr Mark in India

According to a report by Sacnilk, Jawan, which was also released in Tamil and Telugu, grossed Rs 30 crore nett in India in all languages on the fifth day of its release. So far, the total domestic box office collection of the film stands at Rs 316.16 crore.

Jawan is reportedly the fastest film to enter the Rs 500 crore club globally. It took only four days to earn Rs 520.79 crore in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.