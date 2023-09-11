‘Jawan’: All the Records Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Smashed at the Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release was nothing short of a festival in India, as thousands of fans flocked outside theatres to watch the star's most-anticipated film of the year. Given that the film had its global premiere on 7 September, the frenzy around it was also felt internationally.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The massy action entertainer opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics.

Here are all the records the SRK-starrer has smashed at the box office: