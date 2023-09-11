‘Jawan’: All the Records Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Smashed at the Box Office

All the records Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan smashed at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release was nothing short of a festival in India, as thousands of fans flocked outside theatres to watch the star's most-anticipated film of the year. Given that the film had its global premiere on 7 September, the frenzy around it was also felt internationally.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The massy action entertainer opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics.
Here are all the records the SRK-starrer has smashed at the box office:
The Hindi-language version of Jawan earned Rs 65 crore, while its Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 5 crore each.
The film entered the Rs 500 crore club within four days of its release.
The second Hindi-language film with the highest opening collection this year, was SRK's Pathaan.
Jawan opened in theatres with a whopping box office collection of Rs 65 crore.
Jawan is a pan-Indian film with the Bollywood debuts of south cine actors like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
The first film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day at the global box office was Pathaan.
Atee's Bigil collected over Rs 300 crore at the global box office, as per reports.
