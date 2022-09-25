‘Waiting for Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Latest Look From Film

Shah Rukh Khan's latest look from Pathaan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@iamsrk)
Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media today to share his latest look from his upcoming film Pathaan. The photo shows him in long hair and a built physique. His snarky caption with the photo has also garnered reactions.
He wrote, “Me to My Shirt today:
‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….
Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,
Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan”
Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on 25 January, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan, releasing in June 2023.
