'Feel Proud That I Launched a Young Son': SRK on 25 Yrs of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Shah Rukh added, "Many think Karan is my friend. But it was his father Yash Johar who was my friend. To me this film was important because Karan at that time was 23-24 years old and I have a son now Aryan, who is that old. Now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son because I was a little more established than Karan was at that time."

Speaking about the film Karan said, "This film is very special to me, it was my first film. It's what began my journey." Recalling a peiece of advice given by his dad Karan told the audience, "My father, I remember, had told me that yeh agar average bhi jayega na toh samajh le tera career hain (I remember my father telling me that even if the film performs averagely, it means you have a career in the movies). But I am glad it did well and I had a film."