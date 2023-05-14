Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don 3' Is in the 'Scripting Stage', Says Ritesh Sidhwani

The film will feature actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, as per the report. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ritesh is Farhan's partner at their production house, Excel Entertainment.

The first film of the franchise was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. It was directed by Chandra Barot. the production house bought the rights to the film. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, essaying the titular role and the film also starred Zeenat Aman, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, and Satyen Kappu in pivotal roles.

SRK's Don was made in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011. Both films were directed by Farhan. Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri starred in the previous two films.

The producer is currently promoting the Netflix show Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.