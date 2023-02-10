Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol's 'DDLJ' to Re-Release in Theatres This Valentine's Week

Speaking about SRK's latest film Pathaan, which is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film in the world, Rohan further added to his statement, "It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ, an all-time blockbuster, was released by YRF during its 25th-year celebrations and this year, history has repeated itself with Pathaan as it has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) during YRF’s 50-year celebrations!

"We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India’s biggest cinematic IPs including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF’s spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during Valentine’s week."