Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'DDLJ' Re-Release Mints ₹10 Lakh Ahead of Valentine's Day

As per a report by Pinkvilla, DDLJ earned Rs 2.50 lakh in three chains on Friday,10 February, followed by a 300 percent jump on Saturday, 11 February, which brought in Rs 10 lakh. The anticipated revenue for 11 February is likewise in the Rs 10-lakh range, bringing the three-day weekend total to Rs 22.50 lakh.

According to Yash Raj Films, DDLJ was released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Faridabad, Dehradun, Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, and Vellore, among others.